Rapper Young Thug linked to party bus shooting in Miami-Dade

Young Thug performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Rapper Young Thug is in Miami for a Saturday night performance at Rolling Loud, a hip-hop festival held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and he and his team were linked to a Friday drive-by shooting of a party bus in Miami-Dade County.

The 6:30 a.m. shooting was on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Northwest 125th Street exit, in the North Miami area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two men and a woman were injured.

Young Thug, who was born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was scheduled to perform at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach late Thursday night. He performed early Friday morning.

TMZ reported a spokesman for the 27-year-old rapper from Atlanta said he wasn't injured in the shooting, as he was driving a Ferrari alongside the two party buses with members of his team. The spokesman also said one of the men injured was DJ Keyz.

Here is a list of the other stars in town for Rolling Loud:

Friday

Stage: Audiomack

4:05 p.m. Splash Zanotti

4:25 p.m.: Grownboitrap

4:45 p.m.: Brianna Perry

5:05 p.m.: Mulatto

5:25 p.m.: Lil Gotit

5:50 p.m.: Freddie Gibbs

6:15 p.m.: Lil Tjay

6:40 p.m.: Young M.A

7:05 p.m.: YBN Cordae

7:35 p.m.: Lil Durk

8:10 p.m.: Rich the Kid

8:55 p.m.: Goldlink

9:30 p.m.: YG

10:10 p.m.: Rick Ross

11:10 p.m.: Juice Wrld

Stage: Loud

4:05 p.m.: Chief Pound

4:25 p.m.: Coca Vango

4:45 p.m.: City Girls

5:20 p.m.: Smokepurpp

6:05 p.m.: Ski Mask the Slump God

6:55 p.m.: Trippie Redd

7:45 p.m.: Lil Yachty

8:30 p.m.: DJ Entice

8:50 p.m.: Rae Sremmurd

9:50 p.m.: Cardi B

11:00 p.m.: Migos

Stage: Monster Energy

4:30 p.m.: Hombre & Theboywhocriedterps

4:50 p.m.: Oswin Benjamin

5:10 p.m.: Jony J

5:30 p.m.: Coi Leray

5:50 p.m.: Phresher

6:10 p.m.: Rod Wave

6:30 p.m.: Marco XO

6:45 p.m.: Pardison Fontaine

7:05 p.m.: Maliibu Miitch

7:30 p.m.: Zoey Dollaz

7:55 p.m.: Yung Bleu

8:20 p.m.: Danny Towers

8:45 p.m.: Kid Trunks

9:10 p.m.: Gashi

9:40 p.m.: PNB Rock

10:30 p.m.: Dababy

Saturday

Stage: Audiomack

1:05 p.m.: Baby G

1:25 p.m.: Buru

1:45 p.m.: Ric Wilson

2:05 p.m.: The Kid Laroi

2:20 p.m.: Manu Crooks

2:40 p.m.: Guapdad 4000

3:05 p.m.: Leebrian

3:35 p.m.: Tobi Lou

4:05 p.m.: Lil Keed

4:35 p.m.: Saweetie

5:10 p.m.: Killy

5:45 p.m.: Higher Brothers

6:20 p.m.: Bones

7:15 p.m.: Comethazine

7:55 p.m.: J.I.D

8:40 p.m.: Chief Keef

9:20 p.m.: DJ Scheme

9:55 p.m.: Young Thug

10:55 p.m.: Lil Wayne

Stage: Loud

12:55 p.m.: Eric Biddines

1:15 p.m.: Blaatina

1:35 p.m.: 55Bagz

1:55 p.m.: Guap Tarantino

2:15 p.m.: Rob Markman

2:35 p.m.: Yung Baby Tate

3:00 p.m.: Doe Boy

3:20 p.m.: Sylvan Lacue

3:45 p.m.: Young Nudy

4:10 p.m.: Kash Doll

4:35 p.m.: Yella Beezy

5:05 p.m.: Lil Mosey

5:45 p.m.: Sheck Wes

6:35 p.m.: Blueface

7:05 p.m.: Gunna

7:55 p.m.: Lil Baby

8:45 p.m.: Kodak Black

9:40 p.m.: 21 Savage

10:50 p.m.: Travis Scott

Stage: Monster Energy

1:10 p.m.: Yxng Viz

1:30 p.m.: Rackzgod

1:50 p.m.: Kenny Mason

2:10 p.m.: Kirblagoop

2:30 p.m.: YBS Skola

2:50 p.m.: Killumantii

3:10 p.m.: Lil Duke

3:35 p.m.: Warhol.SS

4:00 p.m.: Unotheactivist

4:25 p.m.: Tay Money

4:50 p.m.: Nate Dae

5:05 p.m.: D Savage

5:30 p.m.: Yungeen Ace/Jaydayoungan

6:05 p.m.: Polo G

6:30 p.m.: Calboy

6:55 p.m.: Lightskinkeisha

7:20 p.m.: Pouya

7:55 p.m.: Ice Billion Berg

8:20 p.m.: Ilovemakonnen

8:55 p.m.: Spaceghostpurpp

9:35 p.m.: Tankhead & Rachet Azz Roach

10:10 p.m.: DJ Nasty

10:30 p.m.: Waka Flocka Flame

Sunday

Stage: Audiomack

1:05 p.m.: Bugz Life

1:25 p.m.: T.Y.

1:45 p.m.: Fendi P

2:05 p.m.: Rylo Rodriguez

2:30 p.m.: Jack Harlow

2:55 p.m.: Matt Ox

3:20 p.m.: Asian Da Brat

3:45 p.m.: Danileigh

4:10 p.m.: Yung Bans

4:40 p.m.: G Herbo

5:10 p.m.: Shoreline Mafia

5:45 p.m.: Roddy Ricch

6:20 p.m.: Youngboy Never Broke Again

6:50 p.m.: DJ Five Venoms

7:25 p.m.: Lil Skies

8:10 p.m.: Kevin Gates

9:05 p.m.: Beast Coast

10:00 p.m.: Gucci Mane

11:10 p.m.: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y

Stage: Loud

12:50 p.m.: Chef Sean & Jack Bruno

1:10 p.m.: Space Jam the Pilot

1:30 p.m.: Tund3

1:50 p.m.: Gat$

2:10 p.m.: Richy Samo

2:30 p.m.: Queen Key

2:55 p.m.: Lancey Foux

3:20 p.m.: Melii

3:45 p.m.: Saint Jhn

4:10 p.m.: Tee Grizzley

4:40 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion

5:10 p.m.: DMX

5:50 p.m.: Denzel Curry

6:35 p.m.: Lil Nas X

6:55 p.m.: Tyga

7:45 p.m.: Lil Pump

8:35 p.m.: Playboi Carti

9:30 p.m.: Lil Uzi Vert

11:00 p.m.: Kid Cudi

Stage: Monster Energy

1:30 p.m.: Stepdadfla

1:55 p.m.: Curlyyred

2:20 p.m.: Bruno Mali

2:45 p.m.: Yung Simmie

3:10 p.m.: Big Baby Scumbag

3:35 p.m.: $not

4:25 p.m.: Thouxanbanfauni

4:50 p.m.: Nessly

5:15 p.m.: City Morgue

5:45 p.m.: Baby Goth

6:10 p.m.: Key!

6:35 p.m.: Lucki

7:00 p.m.: 10K.Caash

7:25 p.m.: Splurge

7:50 p.m.: Robb Bank$

8:25 p.m.: Quando Rondo

9:00 p.m.: Valee

9:35 p.m.: Flipp Dinero

10:10 p.m.: Blac Youngsta

10:45 p.m.: Members Only

