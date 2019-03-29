Relatives of woman fatally shot during FHP chase want evidence released

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The family and friends of 32-year-old Latasha Walton returned to the area where a Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed her March 12 and shutdown the Golden Glades Park & Ride traffic during a Thursday night protest.

Miami-Dade police officers monitored the protest near Northwest Seventh Avenue and State Road 9. Walton's sister Allison Wright said she wants authorities to make the evidence in the case public.

"We want justice for my sister," Wright said. "We are not going anywhere until we get the body cam from the officer dashcam, everything."

While the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump says the case merits a Department of Justice investigation.

Trooper Ronald Melendez-Bonilla ordered Walton, who was driving a white BMW, to stop, but she refused and as she tried to flee he fatally shot her. Video shows Melendez-Bonilla fell before firing his weapon.

"He needs to be indicted," Wright said. "He murdered my sister. We are not laying down until something is done."

