Relief teams, Miami-Dade firefighters head to Guatemala after volcano erupts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The images coming out of Guatemala are heartbreaking and Michael Capponi saw the need right away.

"It’s unbelievable. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that," Capponi said.

As founder and director of the Global Empowerment Mission, he’s responded to natural disasters before from the 2010 devastating earthquake in Haiti, to last year’s monster Hurricanes that ravaged the U.S. and the Caribbean.

"It’s important to be there it got bad today. And we are going to be there tomorrow," Capponi said on Tuesday night.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, causing a fast-moving avalanche of superheated muck that roared into the tightly knit villages on the mountain’s flanks, devastating entire families. Photos from the area show huge clouds of ash looming over roads and towns.

At least, 68 people have died since the eruption, CNN reports.

There was no question, they were going to Guatemala to begin relief efforts right away.

Just hours before the flight on Tuesday, Capponi met with his team at a Miami-Dade County firehouse where they mobilized the basic supplies they will take with them on this first reconnaissance mission Wednesday.

Make no mistake this is a team effort. Together with Third Wave Volunteers and the Miami-Dade firefighters who make up United Badges of Honor, they are resolved to get aid into Guatemala and help out wherever they can.

"We have a Jeep ready. We have medical supplies. We’ll go to the furthest area where no one is, and we’ll just start helping people," said Alison Thompson, the founder of Third Wave Volunteers.

And just as South Florida responded with donations that filled warehouses with relief supplies after last year’s hurricanes, they’re counting on this community to help the thousands In desperate need in Guatemala right now.

"We're going to be taking 1000 of these respirator masks that are going to help the people of Guatemala with their respiratory from airborne particles," said Lourdes Sanchez-Breton, the founder of United Badges of Honor.

Global Empowerment mission is a nonprofit charity. They take no overhead. All donations will go to the people on the ground who need it. If you want to help visit www.globalempowermentmission.org.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.