Renowned Miami auto designer offering reward after being shot 3 times

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Alex Vega, 45, was pulling into his home in his Land Rover when he was shot three times in a seemingly random act of violence in early August.

On Wednesday, Vega addressed media to reignite the search for the gunman.

Surveillance video from the early-August incident shows Vega pulling into his garage. A gunman, wearing a black hoodie and blue mask concealing his identity, rushes the driver's side of the vehicle and fires several shots before running away.

Vega was hit in his back three times.

"Never did I expect something like this to happen to me," Vega said. "You saw the videos of what this guy did right in front of my home. I wouldn't like to see that happen to anybody else."

Vega, who owns The Auto Firm, a popular automobile custom shop in Kendall, told reporters he has no idea why he was targeted. A list of clients include Rick Ross, Marc Anthony and Usain Bolt. "Anything that you saw or anything you can remember, please call Crime Stoppers," Vega pleaded.​​ "Let's get this guy out of the street."

Vega and his family are offering a $10,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the identity of the gunman.

The Crime Stoppers number to call is 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.