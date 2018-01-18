Resident, 2 cats escape from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire erupted early Thursday at a home in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started about 5:45 a.m. at 11377 SW 116th Terrace Road, near the Woodlawn Park Cemetery South between the Don Shula Expressway and Florida's Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire started in the back of the home and spread to the residence.

Sky 10 was flying above the fire as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

One person and two cats safely escaped.



