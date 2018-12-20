Residents displaced after northwest Miami-Dade duplex fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An overnight fire displaced the residents of a northwest Miami-Dade County duplex.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at 761 NW 101st St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said firefighters arrived to thick smoke and flames.

They extinguished the fire, but the duplex was burned beyond repair.

Family members told Local 10 News that a cousin woke them up after smelling smoke. They got out safely and watched as their home went up in flames.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.



