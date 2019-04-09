Residents forced out after fire at Cedar Glenn condo complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents of a Miami-Dade County condominium complex were forced out of their homes early Tuesday after a fire erupted.

Firefighters said they were called to the Cedar Glenn condominium complex on Northeast 195th Street near Ives Dairy Road about 3 a.m.

A worker at the complex called 911 when he saw flames shooting from the roof.

Residents said they were sleeping when the heard the fire alarm sound and people banging on their doors, telling them to get out.

"I went and got my girlfriend, got her to come out, and then I went back in," Donald Hanson told Local 10 News. "I went to that fourth floor. I went to that unit, all the units around in that area, knocking on the doors, trying to make sure everybody was out."

Firefighters extinguished the flames but were monitoring for hot spots.

No injuries were reported and residents were being allowed back inside, although one fourth-floor resident was displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

