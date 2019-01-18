Retired teacher's neighbors pray for her recovery after hit-and-run crash

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A group of Miami Lakes residents met Thursday night to pray for a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while walking in their neighborhood.

Natalie Farber, 75, suffered several broken bones and a head injury during the crash Saturday, according to Frank Farber, her ex-husband. She remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Farber's neighbors remember her as feisty, athletic and energetic. They also know she is an avid tennis player, so they held a prayer vigil at a Shula's Athletic Club tennis court. The group lit candles and a few released star-shaped balloons.

Detectives are still searching for the driver who struck her in the area of Fairway Drive and Bedlinton Road. Officers are asking anyone with information about the driver to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

