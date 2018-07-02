Reward increases to $37,000 for information about 2-year-old boy's killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A reward for information about the person responsible for fatally shooting a 2-year-old boy last December in southwest Miami-Dade has been increased to $37,000, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Monday.

Police said Carnell Williams-Thomas was shot shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the courtyard of the Arthur Mays Villas, a public housing apartment complex at 21491 Southwest 114th Court.

The boy's mother was holding Carnell in the courtyard when police arrived.

He was then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police have said they do not believe Carnell was the target of the shooting, but rather that he was caught in the crossfire. It's unclear who the intended target was.

Officers have gone door to door, passing out fliers in the area, hoping that someone comes forward with information that can lead to an arrest.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Detective M. Parmenter at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.