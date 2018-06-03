Scooter rider hurt in hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man riding scooter was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in North Miami, official said.

Surveillance video captured the crash as it happened around 3 a.m. near Northeast 119th Street and Northeast Second Avenue. In the video, a driver strikes the scooter, throwing the rider off the vehicle.

The driver got out of the car, to appeared to check on the victim, and and then drove away without providing aid.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

