Scooter rider hurt in hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man riding scooter was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in North Miami, official said.
Surveillance video captured the crash as it happened around 3 a.m. near Northeast 119th Street and Northeast Second Avenue. In the video, a driver strikes the scooter, throwing the rider off the vehicle.
More Miami-Dade Headlines
The driver got out of the car, to appeared to check on the victim, and and then drove away without providing aid.
A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not disclosed.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.