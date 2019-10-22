Security guard at Goulds apartment complex shot by suspected car burglar

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A security guard at a Goulds apartment complex is recovering in a hospital after he was shot by a suspected car burglar.

It happened early Tuesday at the Garden Walk Apartments on Southwest 112th Avenue.

Workers said the security guard was attempting to stop a group of suspicious men who had just hopped over a fence surrounding the complex when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the guard.

The guard was shot in the leg and grazed by another bullet. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

