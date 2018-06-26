Security is top priority for Miami Gardens for upcoming International Music and Food Festival

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens is expecting over 1,000 people this year for the International Music and Food Festival.

This is the third year for the daylong event.

Security is a top priority for city officials. The recent spike in violent crimes is causing the Miami Gardens Police Department to take a hard look at its tactics.

In nine days, 10 people were shot, and four of the shootings were fatal.

Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro said Miami Gardens is prepared for the massive crowd they are expecting for the festival. As for the recent crimes, Ighodaro has full faith in his city's police force.

"It's not uncommon in any city in Miami-Dade (County) to have crime. Crime is down by 40 percent. Miami Gardens is a safe place," Ighodaro said.

Amara La Negra

The International Music and Food Festival will be held Aug. 4 from 7 p.m.-midnight at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex.

The headliner is Amara La Negra of VH1's "Love and Hip Hop: Miami."

