U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio tours Homestead shelter for migrant children

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Up until Friday, no one from the public has been allowed inside the temporary shelter in Homestead where 1,200 migrant children are being housed, including dozens who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But now, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allowing certain people in so they can see what condition the children are living in.

The agency released video showing what it says the inside of the facility looks like.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, toured the shelter Friday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson -- all Democratic lawmakers from Florida -- will tour the shelter at 1 p.m. Saturday. They will also meet with the children and speak with officials to find out what they’re doing to reunite the children with their families.

Security guards kicked Wasserman Schultz and Nelson off the federal property on Tuesday, accusing them of trespassing when they showed up for a tour. But the duo said they had already been approved to tour the facility.

In light of the controversy, the agency changed its mind and decided to let members of Congress in Friday and Saturday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he was denied access both to the Homestead shelter and one that’s on the southern border.

"What kind of conditions are they living in? Why are we a bipartisan/nonpartisan group being denied access to these facilities? What's there to hide?" he asked.

Wilson said she'll be taking 50 red, white and blue balloons to the shelter to lift the spirits of the children.

