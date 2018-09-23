Miami-Dade

Several cars damaged after fire breaks out in Medley

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

MEDLEY, Fla. - Several cars were severely damaged Sunday after a fire broke out at a parking lot for a transportation company in Medley, officials said. 

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. at Elite Carrier Services of Miami near Northwest 120th Way and Northwest South River Drive.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but four cars attached to a carrier trailer were damaged, along with another car that was parked nearby, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

