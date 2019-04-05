MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left several cars struck by bullets in northwest Miami-Dade.

Bullet casings littered the streets at Northwest 86th Terrace and 23rd Avenue after the shooting.

"A big round of gunshots. Bam, bam, bam, bam," one woman, who lives in the area, said.

Neighbors told Local 10 News gunfire erupted in the area just before 1 a.m.

"It was so close to my window. I just got away from my window -- yeah, ducked and covered," the woman said.

Detectives rolled out the crime scene tape, expanding upon the intersection after discovering casings by a car.

One of the vehicle's windows was busted by a bullet.

Investigators at the scene said it is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





