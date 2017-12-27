Five people shot in Northwest Miami-Dade County, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Five people were shot Tuesday in Northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade County police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 86th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said one of the victims was a 17-year-old boy and another was a woman.

Some of the wounded fled the scene, but were eventually found by officers, police said.

Cowart said the victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. All the victims were listed in stable condition, he said.

A neighbor told Local 10 that he heard about 20 gunshots in quick succession. At first, he thought the sound was fireworks until he saw police arrive.

Police did not identify the victims nor release any information about the suspects.

