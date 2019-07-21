Several vehicles involved in northwest Miami-Dade County crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Several cars were involved in a crash Saturday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was heading north on Red Road and made a left turn to go westbound on Northwest 202nd Street, but the truck turned directly into a Chevy Tahoe, causing a major chain reaction crash.

The Tahoe flipped, slamming into several other cars, causing major damage to five vehicles in total and destroying a metal barrier.

Several people were taken to Memorial Hospital West for treatment, but Local 10 News is told their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The FHP spent hours at the scene investigating as crews worked to clean up the mess and get traffic flowing.

The FHP wouldn't confirm that the pickup driver was ticketed, but the agency did say he failed to yield and caused the crash.

