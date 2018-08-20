Sewage leaking into Biscayne Bay near North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. - North Bay Village officials worked Monday to stop a sewage leak that is spilling into Biscayne Bay.

A faulty grease trap at a local restaurant is causing the spill near the 1800 block of Kennedy Causeway, officials said. North Bay Village has called in Miami-Dade County's Department of Environmental Resources Management and Envirowaste Services Group to help contain the spill.

Officials said traffic along the causeway could be affected by the cleanup effort.

