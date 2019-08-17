Sewage pollutes Oleta River State Park's surrounding water

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Workers contained a sewage spill Saturday that polluted the Oleta River State Park area, according to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

Crews placed a suction device over the 2-inch-by-3-inch break to redirect the wastewater back into the sewer system. Robert Plotkin was frustrated because there were people at the park despite the warnings.

"Well advised not to swim in something that consist of poop," Plotkin said. "Unfortunately for the beautiful weekend crowd, they are swimming in that without the knowledge."

Officials warned visitors and residents not to swim, fish or even boat in the area surrounding the leak.

Rosie Betances stopped swimming in the polluted water as soon as she learned of the risk.

"That is really dangerous," Betances said. "I feel really worried now."

Peter Stevens saw the signs, but he didn't realize the warning was related to sewage.

"I thought it was because it was so windy," Stevens said. "I thought that was what the sign was about but I had no idea."

The boundaries of the polluted area are Maule Lake to the north, the intracoastal to the east; Bal Harbor Beach right at Haulover Inlet to the south and the mainland to the west.

Health officials are still conductng tests, but as of Saturday afternoon they were asking people to stay away from the area.

