Sheds catch fire in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire destroyed two sheds early Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade County, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to nearby homes, officials said.

Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Rescue, said the blaze broke out just after 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest 21st Terrace. The fire completely engulfed the structures, but no one was hurt, Benitez said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Benitez said.

