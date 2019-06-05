Shooting leaves 1 wounded in Miami-Dade

Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one victim wounded in Miami-Dade County's community of Princeton, north of Homestead.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers surrounded an area between the Harden Hammock Preserve and the Debbie Curtin Park at Southwest 108th Court and Southwest 227th Terrace.

Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson South Medical Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.