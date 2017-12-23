Shooting leaves 16-year-old boy dead in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Miami-Dade detectives were investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday night.

Detective Argemis Colome said officers were investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy near the intersection of Northwest 81st Street and Northwest 14th Avenue.

Colome said detectives need help with the investigations of four shootings in seven days that involved victims who were minors.

"These are our kids," Colome said. "It could be your kid. It could be my kid -- only 16 years old."

A shooter wounded another 16-year-old boy Thursday night while in a car at a Citgo gas station at Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 12th Avenue in the Pinewoods area. Police officers were still investigating that shooting.

Detectives were also investigating the Dec. 16 murder of a 17-year-old male at 8202 NW Miami Ct.

Detectives are also trying to solve the shooting death of 2-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas who was killed Dec. 15 in Southwest Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood. The reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer is $37,000.

Authorities were asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

