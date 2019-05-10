Shooting leaves 2 dead in Allapattah

This file Local 10 News photo shows a Miami Police Department patrol car at an active crime scene.

MIAMI - A shooting left two men dead Thursday night in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, Miami police officers said.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting was at Northwest 14th Avenue and 35th Street. The men were inside a car when officers arrived.

Detectives responded to the area steps away from the Pace Center for Girls Miami, an alternative school for at-risk girls ages 11 to 17, and a couple of blocks away from Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

