Man wounded in shooting near northwest Miami-Dade gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating an early morning shooting near a gas station in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. across from a Valero gas station at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 90th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Investigators could be seen collecting evidence from the scene.

Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

