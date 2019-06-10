2 injured in shooting outside Frankie's Pizza on Bird Road

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting was reported Monday afternoon outside Frankie's Pizza, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

The restaurant is located at 9118 Bird Road.

While the business is closed Mondays, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said two males were shot in the parking lot during an armed robbery.

According to Rodriguez, one victim was shot in the leg and the other was struck in the face.

Both victims were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition, he said.

No other details were immediately released.



