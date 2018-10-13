Shooting scare interrupts high school football game in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting scare interrupted a Friday night high school football game at the Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium in Miami-Dade College's North Campus.

Northwest High School was playing against Carol City High School when players stopped the game and got on the ground on the field.

Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart said no shots were fired at the stadium.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, North District officers responded to the stadium for a male's laceration and a cheerleader who suffered an asthma attack.

The game was interrupted about 9:35 p.m., and resumed about 10 p.m., but most of the crowd at the stadium was gone.

Miami Sports Tribune reporter J.T. Wilcox tweeted during the incident.

Some sort of negative activity took place in the stands that forced both teams to the locker room and has sent some fans running for cover. Cannot confirm that any gunshots were fired, but the field has been cleared and police are on the scene. #TrazPowellStadium — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) October 13, 2018

So this is happening at Traz right now pic.twitter.com/M8egQZ4i5L — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) October 13, 2018

Carol City and Northwestern players back on the field.



Play will resume.



But it goes without saying that there's a stain on this game for sure. — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) October 13, 2018

