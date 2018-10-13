Shooting scare interrupts high school football game in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting scare interrupted a Friday night high school football game at the Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium in Miami-Dade College's North Campus.
Northwest High School was playing against Carol City High School when players stopped the game and got on the ground on the field.
Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart said no shots were fired at the stadium.
According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, North District officers responded to the stadium for a male's laceration and a cheerleader who suffered an asthma attack.
The game was interrupted about 9:35 p.m., and resumed about 10 p.m., but most of the crowd at the stadium was gone.
Miami Sports Tribune reporter J.T. Wilcox tweeted during the incident.
