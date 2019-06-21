Shots fired at Miami Gardens park during dispute involving dance group, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at a park.

According to authorities, a non-city sponsored dance group got into an argument with another group outside the city before both groups went to the Betty T. Ferguson Community Center at 3000 NW 199th St.

Police said people from the second group began firing shots at the others. As many as 36 shots were fired, but no one was hit, authorities said.

Police said officers will be present at the community center during operational hours until further notice.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



