Shuttle bus driver ejected after colliding with BMW in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A shuttle bus driver was ejected from his vehicle early Wednesday after colliding with a BMW in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome, the bus was heading south on Palmetto Drive shortly after midnight when it collided at an intersection with a BMW that was heading west on Northwest 36th Street.

The bus driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to JMH, but has since been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



