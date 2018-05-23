Siblings recovering well at home after being shot in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - A brother and sister are doing well a day after they were released from Kendall Regional Medical Center following a shooting last week in Florida City, relatives told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

"They are doing great! They have a good medical team at Kendall Regional," the victims' grandmother, Kathy Baker, said.

Baker praised the doctors and nurses who saved the lives of Treasure Wright, 9, and her brother, Eric "EJ" Wright after Thursday's shooting.

Both children were shot in the chest while playing outside their Florida City home near Washington Park.

EJ left the hospital with his mother first on Tuesday, before Treasure was released later that night.

She was still wearing her hospital ankle ID Wednesday at home, where relatives said she had tried to shield her younger brother from the barrage of bullets during the shooting.

"She said, 'I know I was hit here. And then I picked my brother up and that's when he shaked (sic),'" the children's other grandmother, Patricia Bell, said. "She was trying to bring him in."

The brave little girl showed Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen the gunshot wound to her chest, but that may not be the only scar she will carry from the shooting.

"Every time she hears noise -- the movie I was looking at had a lot of guns, shooting in it, and bam, bam -- she just jumped. She is afraid, though," Bell said.

Bell said the family hopes to move out of the neighborhood, saying it's too dangerous.

Treasure and EJ were given a new puppy to try to help them deal with the ordeal, and they also got something else they wanted.

"They wanted ice cream, so they ate ice cream," Baker said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the children's medical expenses and to move the family to a new home.

