Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man with dementia

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 76-year-old man from southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said John Robert Kirkus was last seen Monday in the 31300 block of Southwest 192nd Avenue.

Police said he was driving a white, 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Florida tag 4008UX.

He was last seen wearing beige pants and gray sandals, but it's unclear what color his shirt was, authorities said.

Police said Kirkus has been diagnosed with dementia. Authorities said he went to a store near his home, but never returned.

He has not contacted any family or friends and may be in need of help, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

