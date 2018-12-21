Six power poles come down in Miami Gardens, knocking out power to residents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Six power poles were taken down Friday by gusty winds in Miami Gardens, knocking out power to many customers.

The poles came down onto homes and fences Friday afternoon in the area of Northwest 191st Street and 39th Court. Power lines were also seen on top of cars.

"It's absolutely scary," Helena Robinson, who lives in the area, said. "And we don't know how long it's going to take (to fix)."

Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa was told at the scene that a man living in one of the homes was essentially trapped inside.

Officials said several more poles are compromised right now, which means they could be coming down any time now.

Homes along the entire block are without power and authorities are trying to assess the damage and how to begin fixing this.

So far, we have not gotten any reports of injuries.



