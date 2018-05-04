Small plane crashes in Florida Everglades

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed Thursday night in the Florida Everglades.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Cessna 152 crashed at 10:41 p.m. while heading to the Tamiami area.

Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen parked along both sides of North Krome Avenue and West Okeechobee Road shortly after receiving reports about the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol were assisting.

It's unclear how long it took authorities to find the plane through the darkness, but Sky 10 was above the scene just after 7 a.m. Friday and could see that the plane was split into several pieces from the impact of the crash.

The side of the plane read Dean International. The flight training and aircraft rental company is based at Miami Executive Airport.

Bergen said two people were aboard the plane. Their conditions have not been released by authorities.

Bergen said the FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

The crash comes nearly a year after Dean International student Mark Ukaere was killed when he took the same type of plane for a flight without permission. He was supposed to be flying with an instructor, but his girlfriend, Mercy Akinyemi, who lives in New Jersey, said he told her the instructor never showed up.

Robert Dean, the flight school's owner, attributed the cause of the crash that killed Ukaere, 29, to spatial disorientation due to the darkness of the night over the Everglades.

Ukaere's body was found the morning after the crash near the wreckage.

