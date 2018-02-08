Small plane lands safely in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane landed safely Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said the pilot landed the plane on a grassy area near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue.

Lay said there was smoke coming from the cabin, but no one was injured.

The single-engine Piper PA-28R is registered to the Pilot Training Center in Miami.

It's unclear how many people were aboard the plane.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.