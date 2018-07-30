Son of University of Miami pitching coach killed in Jeep crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was killed and his girlfriend was seriously injured late Saturday after he slammed his Jeep Wrangler into a power pole in southwest Miami-Dade County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ari Arteaga was traveling south on Southwest 87th Avenue just before 10 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle near Southwest 64th Street, troopers said. The Jeep then hopped the curb and struck a concrete utility pole.

Arteaga is the son of University of Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga. J.D. Arteaga was a star player for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team from 1994 to 1997 and is a member of the UM Sports Hall of Fame.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of Ari Arteaga, and our thoughts and prayers are with J.D., Ysha and Ariana," Miami athletic director Blake James said. "I know that the Miami family will be there for them always, and Ari will forever be remember for his kindness and bright smile."

Ari Arteaga was a talented baseball and football player at Christopher Columbus High School.

"A lot of communities are hurting right now, probably none more so than the family," Christopher Columbus High School football coach Chris Merritt told Local 10 News.

Paramedics pronounced Ari Arteaga dead at the scene. Arteaga's passenger, Indira Rambarran, 16, was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she is listed in serious but stable condition. Rambarran, Ari Arteaga's girlfriend, suffered a cut to her head and doesn't remember the crash.

Rambarran was wearing a seat belt, but it appears Ari Arteaga was not, troopers said.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time. Ari Arteaga had just received his driver's license in June.

"He was a brother," Christopher Columbus High School senior and teammate Luis Cristobal said of Ari Arteaga.

