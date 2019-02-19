South Florida lawmakers tour nation's largest shelter for migrant children

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Lawmakers from South Florida toured the nation's largest facility for housing migrant children Tuesday, which is located in Homestead.

The facility was toured last year by various lawmakers.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala, who are freshman lawmakers, toured the facility for the first time Tuesday.

"I would like to ask questions from the children, because what we are being told sometimes just does not align with what is truly happening in this country," Mucarsel-Powell said.

Lawmakers and news reporters have been trying to document reality at the facility since the federal shelter reopened last year.

The shelter is currently housing more undocumented unaccompanied teens than any other facility.

There are about 1,600 teens currently at the shelter, with plans to possibly take in 2,400.

The shelter is run by a for-profit contractor.

"We want to take a very careful look to the extent that we can," Shalala said. "I personally don't like them in the prison system, and I particularly don't like them when they're dealing with children."

The Trump administration's Office of Refugee Resettlement talks of humane shelter, food, education and recreation at the shelter, but skeptics call it prison for already traumatized teens escaping violence or poverty across the border.

"If children are running from a horrible situation, you don't stop them, you don't put them in prisons, you don't put them in detention," protester Josh Rubin said. "You open your arms and you welcome them."



