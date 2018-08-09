South Florida rapper accused of fleeing scene of crash that injured 2 people

Rubin Carlton McFadden, known by his stage name as Khaotic, was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida rapper was arrested Tuesday for fleeing the scene of a crash that injured two people, authorities said.

Rubin Carlton McFadden, known by the stage name Khaotic, faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and reckless driving.

According to an arrest report, a Miami-Dade police detective saw McFadden, 33, driving a white 2018 Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed on Northwest 83rd Street and North Miami Avenue.

The detective followed McFadden, witnessing the rapper swerving in and out of lanes and speeding through red lights, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes, authorities said.

Police said McFadden ran another red light at West Dixie Highway and Griffin Boulevard and struck another vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the rapper continued driving for about another block before his car became disabled.

Police said McFadden then got out of his car and ran away, but the detective ran after him, giving loud verbal commands to stop.

Authorities said the detective took McFadden into custody at gunpoint behind an apartment complex at 12209 W. Dixie Highway.

Police said the detective asked the rapper whether he had any weapons on him, and McFadden admitted to having a gun in the car.

Authorities confiscated a black semi-automatic gun near the front passenger seat, the report stated.

According to the report, two people in the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered injuries to their right torso area. They were both taken to Jackson North Medical Center.

