South Florida rising star speaks about long road to recovery following car crash

MIAMI - A rising talent in South Florida spent nearly two months at Jackson Memorial Hospital undergoing extensive surgeries following a car crash.

Seidy La Nina has starred in big shows like "The Life and Music of Celia Cruz" and has won several talent competitions.

She said she knew from a young age that the stage was her home.

But four years ago, everything changed.

"I had a video already done," La Nina said. "It was supposed to be released July 26, 2014, and my accident happened two days before."

The accident torpedoed La Nina's career and almost cost her her life.

"They don't believe me until they see the pictures or until they see the videos," La Nina said.

La Nina said a drunk driver T-boned her car in South Miami. She was in a coma for a month.

"It's very dramatic because I never thought I was going to be able to move the way that I did," she said.

For four years, La Nina never mentioned the accident. That is until July 26 of this year when she posted a side-by-side photo of her then and now.

The response to her message of perseverance has been remarkable.

And that's what she did for months. La Nina said it started small.

"Walking little by little, little by little," she said.

And then she went to a speech pathologist.

"And she taught me how to breathe, to talk," La Nina said.

La Nina started over again, which is hard to tell when you look at her today.

She is now back on track with her music career and thankful for her second chance at life.

"Fight and never lose faith," she said.

La Nina is still going in for rehab, but is happy to be back on track with her music career.



