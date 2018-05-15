South Florida staple fights back after rash of car break-ins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A rash of car break-ins at a South Florida staple has the owner saying enough is enough.

It's not often that a business will draw attention to something that would typically be considered bad press. But Robert Moehling, the owner of the fruit stand in southwest Miami-Dade County, said he wants to take care of their customers and make sure the thieves don't come back.

"I need to catch him," Moehling said.

Moehling said that over the last several years, his customers have been falling victim to thieves who break into cars in his parking lot.

"It happened once every month twice a month, sometimes twice three times a week," Moehling said.

Finally fed up with the crime, Moehling and his staff invested in a security system with cameras all over the property.

On Sunday, the cameras caught crooks in the act.

From multiple angles, the videos show a red Dodge Caravan making its way around the storefront.

In the video, a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt looks into cars and checks door handles while another person drives the van.

The pair eventually target a black Cadillac SUV. One man smashes the back window and grabs a bag from the inside before he returns to the van.

About 30 minutes later, the victims come back out and see what had happened clearly stunned and upset.

Now, Moehling is hoping someone will recognize the man and help Miami-Dade police get him and his accomplice off the streets.

"We're not all suckers. When you're laughing going away that you got something, it's possible the next time what you get is what you deserve!" Moehling said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.