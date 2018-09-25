Speed was factor in fatal crash involving car slamming into concrete column supporting Metrorail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Speed was a factor in Sunday's fatal crash that involved a car slamming into a concrete column supporting the Metrorail in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said Tuesday.

The driver was identified by police as Serguey Andres Cabanes Torres, 36, of Miami.

According to Miami-Dade police, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but detectives said speed was a factor.

The crash was captured on surveillance cameras early Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 75th Street.

The video shows the yellow car crashing into the column before the vehicle burst into flames.

Cabanes Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Rozier happened to be driving down the same road at the time of the crash and found himself in the middle of the chaos.

"The car came from that way and, like, pieces flew everywhere," Rozier said.

Another witness said the sound of the collision was so loud that he thought a Metrorail train crashed to the ground below. He later realized it was a car.

"I thought the Metrorail fell," the witness said.

Crews collected parts of the car that remained scattered on the ground. The car was eventually towed away.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

