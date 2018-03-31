Stabbing outside Youfit Health Club was in self-defense after threat, attorney says

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - After stabbing a man and fleeing in a blue BMW, Carlos Delgado surrendered to Miami-Dade police officers Friday, according to his attorney.

Delgado, 24, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge. He is also being accused of retaliating against a witness. His attorney, Aubrey Quinton Webb, said Delgado said he was defending himself from a man who had threatened to shoot him.

Webb said Delgado and his ex-girlfriend are both regulars at the Youfit Health Club, 7070 SW 24 St., in west Miami-Dade.

"She was there with her new boyfriend and some words were exchanged inside," Webb said.

Delgado claims the man told him he was going to shoot him outside and he was in fear for his life when he stabbed him in the parking lot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found the man injured and took him to Kendall Regional Hospital, where Miami-Dade police officers said he remained Friday.

Delgado, who is being held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, fled before Miami-Dade police officers arrived. Relatives of Delgado's ex-girlfriend claim his jealousy was what prompted the argument, but Delgado's attorney refutes this.

"He did not follow her there or stalk her there," Webb said. "He was there at the gym because he normally works out there."

