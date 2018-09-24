Stolen Miami airport shuttle van found in Lee County, troopers say

Yuniel Perez (left) and Rene Hernandez are accused of stealing a hotel airport shuttle van in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A hotel airport shuttle van that was stolen in Miami-Dade County during a carjacking was found Monday morning in Lee County, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade police detectives were tracking the Fairfield Inn & Suites van by its GPS device and notified the FHP that it was traveling north on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers.

Troopers stopped the van and arrested its driver, identified as Yuniel Perez, 32, and the front passenger, Rene Hernandez, 43.

Both were booked into the Lee County Jail and are in the process of being extradited to Miami-Dade County.

Perez faces charges of carjacking and driving with a suspended license. Hernandez faces a carjacking charge.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.