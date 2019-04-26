Store employee tries to stop 2 thieves from stealing bed sheets, comforters

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for two men they said stole bed sheets and comforters from a store in southwest Miami-Dade.

The theft was reported around 1:40 p.m. April 7 at the Family Dollar store at 11520 Quail Roost Drive.

According to police, the men were trying to walk out of the store without paying when a female employee tried to stop them.

Surveillance video shows that a struggle ensued and the thieves fled the store with the stolen merchandise.

The employee was not injured during the struggle, police said.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



