Student accused of bringing weapon to William H. Turner Technical Arts High School

MIAMI - A student was arrested Monday just before dismissal after another student saw that he had a weapon inside his backpack, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman said.

The incident was reported at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School at 10151 NW 19th Ave.

According to M-DCPS spokesman John Schuster, the witness notified the school resource officer, who searched the student and confiscated the weapon.

Schuster said the student who brought the weapon on campus was arrested.

He said parents and staff members were notified about the incident that same afternoon.

"The number one deterrent against crime is the active participation of observers who witness potentially troubling situations and report them," Schuster said in a statement. "In this case, thanks to the courageous actions of an alert student who reported the incident and a quick response by security, a possibly tragic situation was averted within minutes. This reinforces, once again, the importance of the See Something, Say Something initiative."

The student's age and identity have not been released. It's unclear what kind of weapon was brought onto campus.

Local 10 News has requested the incident report.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.