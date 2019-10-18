Student arrested with loaded gun on Miami Carol City Senior High School campus

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - An anonymous tip from an adult on a Miami Metrobus led to the arrest of a Miami Carol Senior City High School student with a loaded gun on campus Thursday, authorities said.

With help from school administrators, Miami-Dade police officers were able to identify Willie Moore, 18, of Miami, based on the physical description provided by the tipster. Officers searched Moore's book bag, finding a loaded handgun.

As officers moved in to arrest Moore, he took off running. He fled school property and ran into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Moore was arrested minutes later with the help of additional officers.

Moore told officers that another Miami Carol City High School student had stolen the gun sometime in July, and he had retrieved it following a car crash weeks ago, police said.

The gun matched the description of one reported stolen July 19, police said.

Charges against Moore include possession of a firearm on campus, grand theft (of a firearm) and resisting arrest without violence.

