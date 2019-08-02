Student says racial slur led to fight that left him banned from playing sports

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida high school student has been banned from playing sports after a fight on the field.

But he said it all stems from a racial slur hurled at him from students at another school, and now this ban could cost him a scholarship.

The incident in question occurred earlier this year during a lacrosse game as Luther Johnson, 17, was returning to the field from a previous suspension for what was determined to be an unsportsman-like play.

The incoming senior at the private Christopher Columbus High School in Miami was sidelined from all sports for the rest of the year after the second incident occurred.

The decision was upheld by the state's high school athletic board last month.

"Putting him back out there and stopping the board from doing what it did is in the public interest," his attorney, Rawsi Williams, told reporters Friday.

Johnson's attorney announced Friday that the family is fighting back, filing a lawsuit in civil court against the Florida High School Athletic Association, alleging their decision was unfair and racially motivated.

"Luther was playing against Marjory Stoneman Douglas (High School). He is not only the only African American kid on his team. There, he was the only black kid in the whole game," Williams said.

The suit seeks to have the season-long football and half-season-long lacrosse ban lifted, allowing Johnson to play.

