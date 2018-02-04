Suicidal mother kills 2-year-old child, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A mother stabbed her 2-year-old boy to death and then tried to kill herself early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Robin Pinkard, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County police, said a man called 911 about 6:30 a.m., saying the woman had stabbed herself and her child. The man told the dispatcher that he was driving the woman and the boy to Homestead Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was listed in critical condition.

Police at the hospital discovered the man had also been stabbed. He was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital for treatment. His condition was not disclosed.

Police said they did not know how the man and the woman were connected.

