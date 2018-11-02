Surveillance cameras capture crooks trying to break into homes in Highland Lakes community

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida neighborhood is on edge and police have put out an alert after a series of attempted burglaries.

The video and the pictures are crystal clear.

"It's a situation that's really left all of us on pins and needles," one Highland Lakes resident in northeast Miami-Dade said.

Surveillance camera images show as many as three men creeping around a house in the community earlier this week around 5 a.m.

One of the men was seen facing the surveillance camera in one still image.

"It's just a really unstable feeling," the resident said.

The mother was so shaken she didn't want to show her face on camera.

"Everybody's on edge. My kids have been sleeping in my room for the last week," she said.

One neighbor sent Local 10 News a picture showing a cracked window on hurricane-impact glass -- signs of someone possibly trying to break in.

"I've installed two other cameras on both sides," the woman said.

A man spoke to Local 10 News through his Ring surveillance system and said the same men tried to break into his home while he and his family were sleeping.

"They were taking a lock cutter and they were trying to knock out my front window," he said.

Police have created a flyer in hopes of finding the would-be robbers.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

