Surveillance images capture suspected gunman in fatal Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police released surveillance images Tuesday that show the suspected gunman in a fatal shooting that happened in the city in February.

Police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Northwest 179th Street about 2 a.m. Feb. 15 in reference to a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Thaddeus Biglow, 29, lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived a short time later and pronounced Biglow dead at the scene.

Police said Biglow and a friend had gone to the Ocean gas station at 2210 NW 183rd St. to get a drink prior to the shooting and were walking home when two people confronted them.

Police said one of the men was armed and fired at the victims as they tried to run away.

Biglow's friend was not injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sean Horne at 305-474-1560 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.