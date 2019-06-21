Surveillance video released in hit-and-run crash involving taxi

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Friday that shows a yellow taxi striking a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m. in the area of West Dixie Highway and Northeast 144th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from serious injuries that appeared to have resulted from being hit by a car.

He said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the crash scene.

The victim, later identified as Jean H. Saint Louis, 48, was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition.

During the investigation, detectives determined the car that struck the victim appeared to be a yellow Ford Crown Victoria taxi.

Cowart said the car was traveling south on West Dixie Highway when it struck Saint Louis, who was trying to cross the street.

Cowart said the car might have front-end damage, front windshield damage and a missing rearview mirror.

Police were in the area Friday handing out flyers in hopes that someone has information about the hit-and-run.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

