Surveillance video shows aftermath of fatal hit-and-run in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Surveillance video captured the aftermath of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sweetwater.

The crash was reported early Monday morning on Northwest Seventh Street near Northwest 111th Avenue.

Authorities said Jesus Cruz, 60, was hit and killed just after midnight while riding his scooter home from work.

On Wednesday, Cruz's family was too distraught to go on camera, but told Local 10 News that Cruz was a loving grandfather who was working as a dishwasher at Rotelli Pizza and Pasta at the Dolphin Mall.

His son said he was on his way home from work when the crash happened.

Police said Cruz was riding his scooter west on Northwest Seventh Street when he was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle, causing the scooter to tip to the ground and spill oil.

Authorities said another vehicle, a four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, stopped next to the accident for a moment and then drove away.

The driver who hit Cruz backed up and then also drove away, going west in the eastbound lanes to get away, police said.

Neighbors said the driver had gotten out of their car briefly, but never tried to help Cruz.

Cruz's family said his funeral will be held Friday. They said they are now just desperately hoping that the person responsible comes forward.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

